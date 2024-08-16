Avro India standalone net profit declines 34.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.38% to Rs 16.72 crore

Net profit of Avro India declined 34.65% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.38% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.7222.717.187.351.422.000.691.470.661.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp