Avro India standalone net profit declines 34.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 16 2024
Sales decline 26.38% to Rs 16.72 crore

Net profit of Avro India declined 34.65% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.38% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.7222.71 -26 OPM %7.187.35 -PBDT1.422.00 -29 PBT0.691.47 -53 NP0.661.01 -35

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

