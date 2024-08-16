Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 70.77% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 70.77% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.381.30 -71 OPM %-168.42-243.08 -PBDT-2.44-5.80 58 PBT-2.78-7.25 62 NP6.14-7.52 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 600 pts, Nifty above 24,300; Nifty SmallCap gains 1%

LIVE news updates: Isro set to launch EOS-8 satellite with SSLV-D3 shortly

US solar firms seek retroactive duties on imports from Vietnam, Thailand

Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend by another day as death toll exceeds 40K

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story