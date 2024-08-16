Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 173.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 16 2024
Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 6.18 crore

Net profit of Relicab Cable Manufacturing rose 173.33% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.187.88 -22 OPM %17.648.50 -PBDT0.600.19 216 PBT0.550.12 358 NP0.410.15 173

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

