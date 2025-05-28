AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 156.82 croreNet profit of AVT Natural Products rose 31.02% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 156.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.50% to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 556.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 517.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
