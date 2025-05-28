Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2025 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 31.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 156.82 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 31.02% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 156.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.50% to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 556.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 517.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.82125.02 25 556.04517.26 8 OPM %15.6712.69 -12.6515.34 - PBDT23.3018.24 28 77.0084.95 -9 PBT19.7014.86 33 63.1371.07 -11 NP14.3610.96 31 48.2353.29 -9

