Axis Bank allots 1.89 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,89,534 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 02 December 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,207,683,300 (3,103,841,650 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,208,062,368 (3,104,031,184 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

