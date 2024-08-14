Axis Bank allots 2.17 lakh equity shares under ESOP

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 618,31,96,838 (309,15,98,419 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 618,36,31,528 (309,18,15,764 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 618,31,96,838 (309,15,98,419 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 618,36,31,528 (309,18,15,764 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:51 PM IST