Axis Bank allots 2.17 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 2,17,345 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the Bank on 14 August 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 618,31,96,838 (309,15,98,419 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 618,36,31,528 (309,18,15,764 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

