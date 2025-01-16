Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Mile Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 71.56 crore

Net profit of Last Mile Enterprises reported to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 71.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales71.560 0 OPM %13.090 -PBDT11.73-0.41 LP PBT11.56-0.46 LP NP7.69-0.46 LP

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

