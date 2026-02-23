Axis Bank gains after clarifying stake bid in CreditAccess Grameen

Axis Bank added 1.96% to Rs 1,395 after the bank has clarified that it has neither submitted nor is planning to submit any bid for a stake in CreditAccess Grameen.

In a stock exchange filling dated 22 February 2026, the bank said it had received queries regarding bidding for a stake in CreditAccess Grameen. The bank has neither submitted nor is planning to submit any bid for a stake in CreditAccess Grameen, it said. The bank added that there was no material event requiring disclosure under Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, and that it would continue to comply with disclosre norms.

The clarification was submitted to the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE, where the bank is listed under NSE symbol AXISBANK and BSE scrip code 532215. Axis Bank is a private sector bank. It has the third-largest network of branches among private sector banks and an international presence through branches in DIFC (Dubai) and Singapore along with representative offices in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dhaka and Dubai and an offshore banking unit in GIFT City. The bank reported a 2.94% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 6,489.57 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 6,303.77 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased 4.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,500.06 crore in Q3 FY26.