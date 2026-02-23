JSW Infra gains after board OKs fundraising proposal to back expansion

JSW Infrastructure advanced 1.58% to Rs 257 after the company's board approved the issuance of 25 crore equity shares with face value of Rs 2 each, to fund its multi year expansion program

The fundraising may be undertaken through one or more of following modes such as qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), rights issue or through any other permissible mode. The issuance of shares will also enable compliance with SEBIs Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirement.

The board has authorised the finance committee of the company to inter-alia take necessary steps including deciding the timing, price, terms and conditions of the issuance of the equity shares.

The company is executing a Rs 39,000 crore integrated capex plan across ports and logistics, targeting a scale up of port capacity from 177 MTPA to 400 MTPA by FY2030 through brownfield expansions, connectivity projects and greenfield developments in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Oman. In parallel, the company is investing Rs 9,000 crore to build a fully integrated ports to hinterland logistics ecosystemwhich forms an integral part of the overall Rs 39,000 crore capex programme. As previously guided, the company remains on a strong growth trajectory, with operating EBITDA expected to double by FY28 from FY26 levels to reach around Rs 5,000 crore. This outlook is underpinned by clear execution visibility across the under-construction Projects in the Ports segment and the transition of rolling assets from capex to EBITDA contribution within the Logistics segment.

Rinkesh Roy, joint managing director & CEO, JSWIL, said, The fund raising initiative marks a pivotal step in the Companys journey to build a world class ports and logistics ecosystem for India. Beyond supporting our growth projects and strengthening our national footprint, it will also enable us to meet the Minimum Public Shareholding requirement within the mandated timeline. This underscores our commitment to governance excellence, deeper market participation, and long term value creation as we shape the countrys future maritime trade and logistics landscape. JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.