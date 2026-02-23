Tata Communications and RailTel forge strategic collaboration

To jointly advance next-generation digital infrastructure

Tata Communications and RailTel Corporation of India entered into a strategic association to jointly advance next-generation digital infrastructure globally.

Through this association, RailTel's deep national reach will combine with Tata Communications' digital fabric - of global networks, cloud, and omnichannel communication platforms and cybersecurity to address today's growing challenges.

The association aims to modernise network infrastructure, strengthen cyber protection, enhance customer experiences, enable secure and sovereign cloud adoption for sensitive workloads, and leverage advanced AI-enabled platforms that improve visibility, reliability and performance of digital operations.

For RailTel, the association provides an opportunity to enhance its ability to deliver more advanced services across its existing offerings in data centres, managed services, cloud and cybersecurity. For Tata Communications, it is anticipated to facilitate the extension of its digital fabric into critical public and enterprise environments at national scale, supporting some of the country's most important digital services.