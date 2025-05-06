Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1165.8, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.36% rally in NIFTY and a 12.91% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1165.8, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24389.55. The Sensex is at 80581.95, down 0.27%.Axis Bank Ltd has added around 11.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54919.5, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

