Axis Bank Ltd Falls 1.08%

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd lost 1.08% today to trade at Rs 1096.45. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.2% to quote at 58608.3. The index is up 1.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd decreased 0.54% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.41% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 8.72 % over last one year compared to the 11.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 3.4% over last one month compared to 1.7% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 2.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3875 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1339.55 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 995.95 on 19 Apr 2024.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

