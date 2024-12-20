Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Expleo Solutions Ltd Spikes 4.97%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.08%

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 20.03% over last one month compared to 9.23% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.26% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd rose 4.97% today to trade at Rs 1566.95. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.08% to quote at 45215.04. The index is up 9.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd increased 4.35% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 3.49% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 27.31 % over last one year compared to the 11.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 20.03% over last one month compared to 9.23% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2.26% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3911 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1566.95 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1151 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

