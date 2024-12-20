Ola Electric Mobility announces #SavingsWalaScooter campaign

Set to expansion its sales and service network to 4000 by 25 Dec

Ola Electric Mobility announced its #SavingsWalaScooter campaign, a transformative initiative to bring EVs closer to every Indian household. As a part of the campaign, Ola Electric is set to expand its sales and service network to 4000 on 25 December, marking one of the fastest rollouts of EV distribution globally.

With 3200+ new stores complementing its existing footprint, Ola Electric is bringing its portfolio of affordable, high-quality EVs closer to consumers across metros, Tier-2, and Tier-3 towns. Co-located with service facilities, these stores will ensure customers receive best-in-class sales and after-sales support, strengthening the #SavingsWalaScooter revolution for a billion Indians.

The #SavingsWalaScooter campaign aligns with Ola Electric's commitment to democratising electric mobility and transitioning India decisively away from ICE vehicles. By leveraging its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, Ola is ensuring that EV ownership becomes a reality for every household, breaking barriers to adoption and offering relief from rising petrol prices and high cost of ownership of ICE vehicles.

Ola Electric's rapidly expanding network is powered by its innovative product portfolio, including the recently launched Gig and S1 Z scooter ranges, which offer durable, reliable, and flexible solutions for personal and commercial use cases. With introductory prices starting at ₹39,999 and options tailored for rural, semi-urban, and urban markets, these scooters make EVs more accessible than ever. Additionally, Ola's S1 portfolio and the upcoming Roadster series cater to a wide range of customers, reinforcing its position as India's EV market leader.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News