Axis Bank plans to raises up to Rs 5,000 cr via NCD issuance

Axis Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Fully paid, Senior, Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Long Term Non-Convertible Debentures (Series - 9) - Base issue of Rs. 2,000 crore and green shoe option to retain oversubscription of Rs. 3,000 crore thereby aggregating Rs. 5,000 crore, on a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News