Axis Bank plans to raises up to Rs 5,000 cr via NCD issuance

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Axis Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing Fully paid, Senior, Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Taxable, Redeemable, Long Term Non-Convertible Debentures (Series - 9) - Base issue of Rs. 2,000 crore and green shoe option to retain oversubscription of Rs. 3,000 crore thereby aggregating Rs. 5,000 crore, on a private placement basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

