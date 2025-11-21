KNR Construction bags Rs 319-cr project in Hyderabad

KNR Construction said that it has received letter of acceptance from Musi Riverfront Development Corporation for constructing a bridge in Hyderabad under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.The company will build an iconic bridge across Mir Alam Tank connecting Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet , Hyderabad. The contract is valued at Rs 319,24,61,409 excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.
KNR Constructions, incorporated in 1995, is a Hyderabad-based infrastructure project development company providing EPC services in segments such as roads and highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 76.3% to Rs 104.66 crore on 66.8% decline in net sales to Rs 645.50 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.
The scrip declined 1.86% to Rs 163.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app