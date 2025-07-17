Waaree Energies drops after scrapping Kamath Transformers deal

Waaree Energies slipped 2.47% to Rs 3,207.20 after the company announced it would no longer proceed with the planned Rs 293 crore acquisition of Kamath Transformers.

In an exchange filing on July 16, Waaree said the deal was called off as both parties failed to finalise the terms of the definitive agreement within the stipulated timelines. The acquisition was originally announced on 19 May 2025, and was intended to be completed within the current financial year.

The proposed transaction involved a 100% cash-based acquisition of Kamath Transformers, as part of Waaree Energies expansion strategy.

Kamath Transformers, established in May 1996, manufactures transformers and has seen a strong revenue growth, reporting Rs 25.73 crore in FY22, Rs 54.41 crore in FY23, and Rs 122.68 crore in FY24.