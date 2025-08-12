Axis Solutions hits the roof on securing Rs 95-cr water supply project

Axis Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 22.12 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 94.73 crore from Sarala Projects Works.

As per the companys exchange filing, the contract involves end-to-end responsibilities for a rural water supply scheme. This includes survey, design, detailed project report (DPR) preparation, procurement, and construction to ensure the complete functionality of the water supply system. The scope also covers a one-month trial run, followed by comprehensive operations and maintenance services for a period of 120 months.

The nature of the project is focused on pipe laying and water supply infrastructure, with operational responsibility extending to civil, mechanical, electrical, automation, analytical, and instrumentation work to maintain a fully functional water supply system.

The execution period for the construction and commissioning phase is six months from the date of the agreement, followed by ten years of operations and maintenance. The company confirmed that the supply and implementation will be carried out domestically. Axis Solutions is an Indian company that provides automation and analytical system solutions for large-scale engineering projects, focusing on industries like oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemicals, with a growing emphasis on renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and digitalization. As of 12 August 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 104.54 crore. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Axis Solutions dropped 82.6% to Rs 1.75 crore while net sales rose 20% to Rs 27.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.