Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Media shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 208.22 points or 0.25% to 80,805.95. The Nifty 50 index added 50.50 points or 0.20% to 24,634.50.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.38%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,353 shares rose and 1,233 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Hindalco Industries (down 0.79%), Cochin Shipyard(down 0.36%), Allcargo Logistics(down 0.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(down 0.13%), Balrampur Chini Mills(down 0.30%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation(up 0.59%), Bharat Dynamics (down 2.11%), Carysil(up 0.13%), EMS(up 0.51%), Fineotex Chemical, (down 0.15%)Finolex Cables(up 0.30%), Granules India(up 2.05%), Gujarat State Petronet(up 0.31%), Honasa Consumer, (down 0.83%), MRF(down 0.07%), P N Gadgil Jewellers(up 1.13%), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) (up 0.36%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
New Listing:
Shares of Highway Infrastructure were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 122.84 on the BSE, representing a premium of 75.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.
The scrip was listed at Rs 117, exhibiting a premium of 67.14% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 122.84 and a low of Rs 116. On the BSE, over 21.36 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index advanced 1.14% to 1,656.40. The index rose 1.3% in the past two trading session.
PVR Inox (up 2.38%), Sun TV Network (up 1.69%), Tips Music (up 1.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.06%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.42%), Dish TV India (up 0.4%), D B Corp (up 0.39%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Goldiam International climbed 2.64% after the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33.6 crore, up from Rs 22 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged 39% YoY to Rs 235.7 crore in Q1 FY26 on the back of its deeper client penetration; overwhelming customers preference for lab grown diamond jewellery, and strong customers demand despite the headwinds of increased tariffs.
Inox Green Energy Services rose 2.02% after the company announced it had signed a long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement with one of India's largest and most diversified conglomerates.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app