Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key domestic indices continued to trade with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 24,600 level. Market participants awaited the release of consumer price inflation (CPI) data, scheduled for later today.

Media shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 208.22 points or 0.25% to 80,805.95. The Nifty 50 index added 50.50 points or 0.20% to 24,634.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.38%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,353 shares rose and 1,233 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

Hindalco Industries (down 0.79%), Cochin Shipyard(down 0.36%), Allcargo Logistics(down 0.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(down 0.13%), Balrampur Chini Mills(down 0.30%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation(up 0.59%), Bharat Dynamics (down 2.11%), Carysil(up 0.13%), EMS(up 0.51%), Fineotex Chemical, (down 0.15%)Finolex Cables(up 0.30%), Granules India(up 2.05%), Gujarat State Petronet(up 0.31%), Honasa Consumer, (down 0.83%), MRF(down 0.07%), P N Gadgil Jewellers(up 1.13%), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) (up 0.36%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

New Listing:

Shares of Highway Infrastructure were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 122.84 on the BSE, representing a premium of 75.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 117, exhibiting a premium of 67.14% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 122.84 and a low of Rs 116. On the BSE, over 21.36 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index advanced 1.14% to 1,656.40. The index rose 1.3% in the past two trading session.

PVR Inox (up 2.38%), Sun TV Network (up 1.69%), Tips Music (up 1.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.06%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.42%), Dish TV India (up 0.4%), D B Corp (up 0.39%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Goldiam International climbed 2.64% after the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33.6 crore, up from Rs 22 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged 39% YoY to Rs 235.7 crore in Q1 FY26 on the back of its deeper client penetration; overwhelming customers preference for lab grown diamond jewellery, and strong customers demand despite the headwinds of increased tariffs.

Inox Green Energy Services rose 2.02% after the company announced it had signed a long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement with one of India's largest and most diversified conglomerates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Bata India slips as Q1 PAT drops 70% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

John Cockerill India bags Rs 270-cr order from JSW JFE Electrical Steel Nashik

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story