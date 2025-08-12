Nifty above 24,600 level; media shares rally for 2nd day

The key domestic indices continued to trade with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty hovered above the 24,600 level. Market participants awaited the release of consumer price inflation (CPI) data, scheduled for later today.

Media shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 208.22 points or 0.25% to 80,805.95. The Nifty 50 index added 50.50 points or 0.20% to 24,634.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.38%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,353 shares rose and 1,233 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today: Hindalco Industries (down 0.79%), Cochin Shipyard(down 0.36%), Allcargo Logistics(down 0.06%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(down 0.13%), Balrampur Chini Mills(down 0.30%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation(up 0.59%), Bharat Dynamics (down 2.11%), Carysil(up 0.13%), EMS(up 0.51%), Fineotex Chemical, (down 0.15%)Finolex Cables(up 0.30%), Granules India(up 2.05%), Gujarat State Petronet(up 0.31%), Honasa Consumer, (down 0.83%), MRF(down 0.07%), P N Gadgil Jewellers(up 1.13%), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) (up 0.36%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today. New Listing: Shares of Highway Infrastructure were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 122.84 on the BSE, representing a premium of 75.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 117, exhibiting a premium of 67.14% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 122.84 and a low of Rs 116. On the BSE, over 21.36 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index advanced 1.14% to 1,656.40. The index rose 1.3% in the past two trading session. PVR Inox (up 2.38%), Sun TV Network (up 1.69%), Tips Music (up 1.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.06%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.87%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.64%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.42%), Dish TV India (up 0.4%), D B Corp (up 0.39%) surged.