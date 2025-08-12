Goldiam International jumps after Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY

Goldiam International climbed 2.64% to Rs 373.10 after the jewellery manufacturer reported a sharp 53% year-on-year jump in net profit for the June quarter, supported by strong revenue growth and improved operating performance.

For Q1 FY26, the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33.6 crore, up from Rs 22 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged 39% YoY to Rs 235.7 crore in Q1 FY26 on the back of its deeper client penetration; overwhelming customers preference for lab grown diamond jewellery, and strong customers demand despite the headwinds of increased tariffs.

EBITDA grew 37.8% YoY to Rs 47.1 crore, translating into an EBITDA margin of 20.0% versus 20.1% in Q1 FY25 and 19.6% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue growth was driven by higher sales volumes, with cost of goods sold rising 42% to Rs 159 crore. Gross profit stood at Rs 76.7 crore, up 32% year-on-year, though the gross margin dipped to 32.5% from 34.2% in Q1 FY25 and 35.8% in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 45% compared to the March quarter, while total income increased 17% and EBITDA improved 19%. Lab grown diamond jewellery exports contributed 87.8% to the overall export sales mix during Q1 FY26, compared to 68.4% in Q1 FY25. Online revenue accounted for 19.9% of the revenue during Q1 FY26. About 72% of the inventory (finished jewellery) as on 30 June 2025 is with customers as finished stock of jewellery to be sold in subsequent months to their customers.

In May 2025, the company secured Rs 80 crore in lab-grown diamond jewellery export orders, taking its order book to about Rs 140 crore at the quarter-end. Cash and cash equivalents, including investments, stood at Rs 278.42 crore. Rashesh Bhansali, executive chairman, Goldiam International, said, "The buoyancy in demand for lab grown diamond jewellery in the US; and Goldiam capturing outsized share of that growing demand helped us post better than expected performance on all front in Q1 FY26. While our top line grew by 39%, our EBITDA margin remained unaffected on account of our nimbleness in cost management; savings in raw material procurement, and our ability to pass on the additional tariffs to customers. All these factors culminated into 38% growth in EBIDTA, and 53% growth in PAT for Q1 FY26."