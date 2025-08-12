Highway Infrastructure spurts on debut

Shares of Highway Infrastructure were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 122.84 on the BSE, representing a premium of 75.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 70.

The scrip was listed at Rs 117, exhibiting a premium of 67.14% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 122.84 and a low of Rs 116. On the BSE, over 19.87 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Highway Infrastructure was subscribed 300.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 August 2025 and it closed on 7 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 65 and 70 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 97.52 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 46,40,000 equity shares. The entire OFS portion is being offered by the promoters, with Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agarwal each selling 23,20,000 shares. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 65 crore towards funding. The working capital requirements of the company and the balance towards general corporate purposes. Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company, promoted by Arun K. Jain, Anoop Agarwal, and Riddharth Jain. Its core businesses include tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The company has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, using advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

Its EPC arm has executed over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes like PMAY and PMGSY. HIL is also developing realty projects in Indore, including residential and integrated developments. Toll collection contributed over 77% to FY25 revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. Its order book as of May 31, 2025, stood at Rs 666.31 crore. Ahead of the IPO, Highway Infrastructure, on 4 August 2025, raised Rs 23.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 33.42 lakh shares at Rs 70 each to 4 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore and sales of Rs 495.72 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.