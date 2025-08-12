Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Yen weakens on trade optimism, BOJ outlook in focus

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The yen slipped past 148 per dollar on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight session as improved global trade prospects curbed safe-haven demand. A 90-day extension of the USChina trade truce eased tensions and supported risk sentiment. The dollar index steadied near 98.3 as markets awaited US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserves policy path. In Japan, focus remains on the Bank of Japans policy outlook and upcoming economic releases, including Q2 GDP, producer prices, and machine tool orders.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

