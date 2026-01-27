International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 319.67 crore

Net profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 18.25% to Rs 134.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 319.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.41% to Rs 531.60 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 427.29 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.71% to Rs 1229.10 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1053.16 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.