AXISCADES secures an order of Rs 203 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES Technologies announced the execution of a development contract executed between Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the Development of Digital Transmit Module (DTM) and Digital Receive Module (DRM) for surveillance radar. This order aggregating Rs 203 crore is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The production quantity is for 400 numbers in 2-4 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News