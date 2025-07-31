Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES secures an order of Rs 203 cr from DRDO

AXISCADES secures an order of Rs 203 cr from DRDO

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
AXISCADES Technologies announced the execution of a development contract executed between Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), DRDO, Ministry of Defence and Mistral Solutions, an AXISCADES subsidiary company for the Development of Digital Transmit Module (DTM) and Digital Receive Module (DRM) for surveillance radar. This order aggregating Rs 203 crore is awarded for prototype development and will be followed by a production order. The production quantity is for 400 numbers in 2-4 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

