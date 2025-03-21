AXISCADES' subsidiary Mistral launches DCP1000 Module

A cutting-edge Radar Data Capture and Playback Module for mmWave Radar Applications

Mistral Solutions (Mistral), a subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies (AXISCADES), announced the launch of the DCP1000 Module, a compact and user-friendly Radar Data Capture and Playback Module designed for real-time mmWave Radar data streaming & Playback together.

Based on the award-winning low power Lattice Nexus FPGA platform, the DCP1000 delivers high-speed, low-latency data capture with Gigabit Ethernet connectivity and HIL (Hardware-In-Loop) playback functionality. This state-of-the-art module is now available for early samples.

The DCP1000 module is designed to capture Raw ADC Data from various Texas Instruments' mmWave radar modules over LVDS, enabling seamless real-time data processing. The module efficiently streams the converted data to a host PC via 1Gbps Ethernet, ensuring optimal performance for autonomous systems, industrial automation, and advanced sensing applications. Additionally, 8-bit DMM/Trace interface supports HIL playback, facilitating effective radar data processing, calibration, and testing workflows.

The DCP1000 is a game-changer for mmWave Radar system developers, redefining Radar data processing with cutting-edge technology, high-speed streaming & Playback. With real-time data capture, playback, and seamless integration with TI's mmWave Radar platforms, it significantly accelerates the development and validation of Radar-based applications said Muralikrishnan D, CEO Mistral Solutions. At Mistral, innovation drives us, and this product signifies our deep expertise in Radar technologies and strategic partnerships with Lattice Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, he added.

