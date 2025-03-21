Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 17 cr from Ministry of Defence

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has received an order from Ministry of Defence for optical fiber cable (OFC) laying work.

The order is valued at Rs 16.89 crore and is expected to be completed by 17th March 2026.

The official announcement was made on 20 March 2025, after market hours.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.29% to end at Rs 297.35 on Thursday, 20 March 2025.

