Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco Inds, Glenmark Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon

Manappuram Finance, Polycab India, Hindustan Copper, IndusInd Bank and SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on Friday, 21 March 2025.

Hindustan Unilevers board approved the investment to acquire a 14.3% stake in Lucro Plastecycle, a leading player in recycled flexible plastics. The investment aims to strengthen plastic circularity by increasing the availability of recycled content for flexibles, providing a roadmap for businesses to move towards sustainable plastic packaging, and addressing the challenge of hard-to-recycle flexible plastic.

Hindalco Industries plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore across aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina businesses to deliver both upstream and next-generation high-precision engineered products.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals US subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution. Olopatadine Ophthalmic is used to treat itching of the eye caused by allergic conjunctivitis (pink eye).

Tata Consultancy Services partnered with The Cumberland Building Society in the UK to modernize its core banking ecosystem. TCS will deploy its digital banking solution, TCS BaNCS for Core Banking, along with TCS Digital Home Lending Solution and Quartz for Compliance, to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

Lloyds Metal and Energy received environmental clearance for the upcoming 1.2 MTPA wire rod project and 4.0 MTPA pellet plant project in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

Ashoka Buildcon approved the re-appointment of Satish Parakh as managing director for three years, effective April 1, and Sanjay Londhe as whole-time director for three years, effective April 1, 2025.

