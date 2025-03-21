GIFT Nifty signals a negative opening

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is down 21 points, indicating a negative opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,239.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,136.02 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 36675.15 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks showed a mixed performance on Friday as investors remained cautious about prolonged high-interest rates and the potential for increased trade tariffs under President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that broad reciprocal tariffs, along with sector-specific duties, would take effect on April 2, fueling uncertainty in global markets.

Japanese consumer price index inflation grew slightly more than expected in February, with a rise in underlying inflation fueling bets that the Bank of Japan will keep raising interest rates this year. National CPI rose 3.7% year-on-year, slightly cooling from Januarys 4.0%. Core CPI, which excludes fresh food prices, increased 3.0%, compared to 3.2% in January. A more refined core measure, excluding both fresh food and energy, climbed 2.6%, up from 2.5% the previous month. Inflation is still well above the BOJs 2% target.

U.S. stock indices reversed early gains to close lower on Thursday, hovering near six-month lows as investor sentiment remained fragile. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% on Friday. The NASDAQ Composite fell 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat.

Microchip Technology Inc. tumbled 6.5% after announcing plans to raise $1.35 billion through convertible stock to repay debt and enter a capped call transaction. Darden Restaurants surged 5% after reporting strong Q3 fiscal 2025 earnings.

Trumps tariff strategy remains a major market concern, especially as he wavers on measures against Canada and Mexico. Meanwhile, China, the eurozone, and other affected regions have outlined retaliatory tariffs, heightening fears of a full-blown trade war.

The US Labor Department data showed that first-time unemployment claims inched up last week. Initial jobless claims rose to 223,000 for the week ending March 15, up from a revised 221,000 in the previous week.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks closed with robust gains on Thursday, marking their fourth consecutive day of increase. Market sentiment improved in reaction to the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates and indicate future cuts. The Nifty opened above 23,000 and extended its gains, crossing 23,200 intraday before settling above the 23,190 mark. Volatility was observed during trading due to the weekly options expiry on the NSE. All sectoral indices on the NSE closed positively, with the energy, auto, and FMCG sectors leading the gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 899.01 points or 1.19% to 76,348.06. The Nifty 50 index soared 283.05 points or 1.24% to 23,190.65. In the four consecutive sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty jumped 3.41% and 3.54%, respectively.

