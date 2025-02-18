AXISCADES Technologies Ltd Spikes 5%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
AXISCADES Technologies Ltd has lost 4.81% over last one month compared to 2.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 717.25. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.52% to quote at 40509.41. The index is down 2.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.34% and Persistent Systems Ltd added 2.04% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 4.03 % over last one year compared to the 4.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd has lost 4.81% over last one month compared to 2.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 551 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17599 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 839.4 on 10 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 421.05 on 26 Nov 2024.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

