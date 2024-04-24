Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 11.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.98% to Rs 221.03 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton declined 11.61% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.98% to Rs 221.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.37% to Rs 20.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.07% to Rs 1102.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 548.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

