Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 26.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 26.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 593.65 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India declined 26.66% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 593.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 646.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales593.65646.02 -8 OPM %6.917.94 -PBDT44.6050.75 -12 PBT35.0835.16 0 NP26.0335.49 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 1844.30% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 22,400 level; VIX slumps 18.60%

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Encode Packaging India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, SBI Cards, Puravankara in focus

Shakti Pumps invests above Rs 5 cr in subsidiary

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 56.07% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 26.18% in the March 2024 quarter

360 ONE WAM standalone net profit rises 112.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story