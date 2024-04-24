Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 26.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.11% to Rs 593.65 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India declined 26.66% to Rs 26.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.11% to Rs 593.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 646.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.593.65646.026.917.9444.6050.7535.0835.1626.0335.49

