Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 124 cr

Chalet Hotels advanced 2.43% to Rs 886.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 50.2% to Rs 123.85 crore on 24.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 521.97 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 158.82 crore in Q4 FY25, up 60.39% YoY.

EBITDA jumped 36% to Rs 256.9 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 189 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 47.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 44.5% in Q4 FY24.

Average daily rate (ADR) increased 21% to Rs 14,345 in Q4 FY25 from 11,862 in Q4 FY24. Occupancy rate increased by 30 bps to 76% during the quarter as compared with 75.7% in the same quarter last year.

Revenue per available room (RevPar) stood at Rs 10,909 in Q4 FY25, up 21% as compared with Rs 8,984 crore in Q4 FY24.

Average room rate (ARR) was at Rs 14,345 in Q4 FY25, up 21% YoY. Same store ARR jumped 19% YoY to Rs 14,158 in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY25, revenue from rental / annuity business stood at Rs 61.9 crore, up by 75% over Q4 FY24.

The company said that renovation and expansion of The Dukes Retreat, Khandala set for completion in H1FY26. Taj at the T3 Terminal Delhi International Airport (385-390 rooms) and CIGNUS POWAI Tower II in Mumbai are scheduled for completion in FY27.

On financial year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 142.56 crore despite of a 21.21% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,717.82 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels, This year we achieved a significant milestone Rs 1,500 crore in revenue from the Hospitality business with a strong 45% EBITDA margin, one of the highest in the industry, driven by the teams robust execution and operational excellence. Our entry into Goa and Rishikesh reflects our strategy of strengthening our portfolio and diversifying our customer mix.

For the year ahead, we aim to drive strong revenue growth whilst deepening our operational efficiencies, maintaining a sharp focus on executing our expansion pipeline. We are equally excited to work on the acquisition of the new land parcel in North Goa.

Meanwhile, the company entered into a binding term sheet with Lakeview Mercantile Company Private (Lakeview) and its shareholders with respect to proposed acquisition of Lakeview, being the owning entity of a land parcel at Bambolim in Goa with potential of a hotel development for around 170 room luxury resort. The company will acquire Lakeview for a total consideration of Rs 136.9 crore.

Further, the company will raise funds through issuance of listed or unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or commercial paper or any other market linked debt instruments upto an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in the aggregate to be issued in tranches on a private placement basis, within the overall borrowing limits, subject to shareholders approval.

Furthermore, the companys board has approved raising funds through the issuance of commercial paper, up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore, to be issued in tranches on a private placement basis.

Additionally, the companys board approved to acquire additional 14.31% of the equity shares of Vikramaditya Renewable Energy Private for availing of solar power through open access arrangement under group captive model. Accordingly, Vikramaditya Renewable Energy Private will become an associate of the company upon acquisition of the said additional equity shares.

Chalet Hotels (CHL), part of K Raheja Corp, is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of high end hotels and luxury resorts in India, comprising of 11 operating hotels & resorts with 3,314 keys across globally recognized hospitality brands including JW Marriott, The Westin and Novotel, to name a few.

