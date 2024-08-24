Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 53.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.11% to Rs 335.14 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 53.00% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.11% to Rs 335.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.335.14224.7624.3152.4681.4754.9081.4751.6460.9439.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp