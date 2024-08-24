Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 53.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 53.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.11% to Rs 335.14 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 53.00% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.11% to Rs 335.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales335.14224.76 49 OPM %24.3152.46 -PBDT81.4754.90 48 PBT81.4751.64 58 NP60.9439.83 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian opener Dhawan announces retirement from int'l, domestic cricket

LIVE news: Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from all formats, posts video for fans

US elections: Trump looks to crash Harris' party and take back spotlight

Apple likely to set Sept 10 for new iPhones, AirPods, and watches debut

UN rights chief raises alarm about trapped Rohingya civilians in Myanmar

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story