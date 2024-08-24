Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 53.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.11% to Rs 335.14 croreNet profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 53.00% to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.11% to Rs 335.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales335.14224.76 49 OPM %24.3152.46 -PBDT81.4754.90 48 PBT81.4751.64 58 NP60.9439.83 53
