Ganpati Plastfab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.57% to Rs 15.82 crore

Net Loss of Ganpati Plastfab reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.57% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.8220.70-4.87-7.58-0.77-1.57-0.77-1.57-0.60-1.16

