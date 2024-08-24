Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit rises 10.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 24 2024
Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 209.72 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance rose 10.80% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 209.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales209.72194.53 8 OPM %17.7117.24 -PBDT37.1533.53 11 PBT37.1533.53 11 NP27.4924.81 11

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

