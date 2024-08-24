SK Finance standalone net profit rises 9.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.68% to Rs 539.09 croreNet profit of SK Finance rose 9.77% to Rs 67.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.68% to Rs 539.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 400.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales539.09400.26 35 OPM %16.4465.43 -PBDT88.6588.51 0 PBT88.6580.65 10 NP67.4261.42 10
