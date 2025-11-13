Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 26.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 436.55 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance declined 26.31% to Rs 34.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 436.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 356.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.436.55356.8038.9750.2947.9367.9041.6962.6434.5346.86

