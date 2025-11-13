Universus Photo Imagings standalone net profit declines 56.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of Universus Photo Imagings declined 56.49% to Rs 6.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.336.11-0.75-10.154.4019.094.3719.066.2014.25

