JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 3673.68 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 76.68% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 3673.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3687.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3673.683687.728.5514.92211.76455.9297.94345.0251.52220.92

