JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 76.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 0.38% to Rs 3673.68 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 76.68% to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 220.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 3673.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3687.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3673.683687.72 0 OPM %8.5514.92 -PBDT211.76455.92 -54 PBT97.94345.02 -72 NP51.52220.92 -77

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

