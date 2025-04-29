Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt consolidated net profit rises 218.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 220.36 crore

Net profit of Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt rose 218.12% to Rs 88.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 220.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.07% to Rs 251.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 775.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 809.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

