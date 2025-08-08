B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 51.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.96% to Rs 15.50 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 51.72% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.96% to Rs 15.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.509.6315.9413.812.181.261.881.051.320.87

