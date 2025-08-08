India Glycols standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 1040.37 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 13.07% to Rs 52.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 1040.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 968.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1040.37968.4914.2112.66104.5889.5770.1362.0152.8546.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News