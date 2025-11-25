Benchmarks trade near opening levels; PSU bank shares climbs

The key equity barometers traded sideways in the early afternoon trade as monthly F&O expiry on the NSE kept volatility elevated. Sentiment also remained cautious amid continued FII selling. Meanwhile, investors tracked movements in gold prices, supported by rising expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in December and increased seasonal demand during the ongoing wedding season. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark.

PSU bank shares rebounded after three consecutive sessions of losses.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 43.97 points or 0.05% to 84,856.74. The Nifty 50 index added 6.15 points or 0.03% to 25,968.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.04%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,967 shares rose and 1,944 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement jumped 1.17% to Rs 1,25,300. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.13% to 12.69. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,959.20, at a discount of 9.1 points as compared with the spot at 25,968.30. The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 330.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 321.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,900 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.08% to 8,455.80. The index fell 2.46% in the past three consecutive trading sessions. Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.58%), State Bank of India (up 1.38%), Indian Bank (up 1.32%), Central Bank of India (up 1.16%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.85%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.81%), Bank of Baroda (up 0.8%), Canara Bank (up 0.77%), Union Bank of India (up 0.68%) and Punjab National Bank (up 0.63%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: ZEN Technologies rose 0.84%. The company announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 108 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of simulators.

Max India advanced 2.25% after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Antara Assisted Care Services has launched a new facility in Whitefield, Bengaluru. This 80-bed senior care home in Bengaluru's top IT hub and residential area strengthens the company's presence in Karnataka, where it now operates nearly 163 beds across Bannerghatta and Whitefield locations. Nationally, Antara now has 500 operational beds. Yatra Online declined 5.58% after the companys chief executive officer (CEO), Dhruv Shringi resigned due to personal reasons, effective from 24 November 2025. Following his resignation from the CEO role, the company appointed Siddhartha Gupta as the new CEO, also effective 24 November 2025.