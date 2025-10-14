B. L. Kashyap and Sons secures Rs 295-cr order from Embassy Construction

B. L. Kashyap and Sons has announced that it has received orders worth Rs 295 crore from Embassy Construction for the execution of civil and structural work in Bengaluru.

The company, in an exchange filing, stated that the order is valued at Rs 295 crore and is expected to be completed within approximately 18 months.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons also clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal under applicable regulations.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons is an EPC company engaged in the business of Construction of high-rise residential and Commercial Complexes, IT Parks, Institutional Buildings, etc.