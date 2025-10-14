Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B. L. Kashyap and Sons secures Rs 295-cr order from Embassy Construction

B. L. Kashyap and Sons secures Rs 295-cr order from Embassy Construction

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

B. L. Kashyap and Sons has announced that it has received orders worth Rs 295 crore from Embassy Construction for the execution of civil and structural work in Bengaluru.

The company, in an exchange filing, stated that the order is valued at Rs 295 crore and is expected to be completed within approximately 18 months.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons also clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. Furthermore, the company confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party deal under applicable regulations.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons is an EPC company engaged in the business of Construction of high-rise residential and Commercial Complexes, IT Parks, Institutional Buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 46.4% to Rs 10.85 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 20.25 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4 % YoY to Rs 336.42 crore in Q1 FY26, from Rs 350.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The scrip rose 0.52% to Rs 62.43 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Cochin Shipyard wins order from European Client

India's crude oil imports up 4% on month in Aug-25, come off 22-month low

Lotus Chocolate slumps as Q2 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 1 cr

We Win Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story