LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5513.5, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.5% spurt in the Nifty IT.

LTIMindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5513.5, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25066.3. The Sensex is at 81859.97, down 0.57%. LTIMindtree Ltd has risen around 3.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35330.8, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5518, up 0.27% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is down 14.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.5% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

