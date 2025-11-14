B. L. Kashyap and Sons tumbles after reporting Rs 9 cr net loss in Q2

B. L. Kashyap and Sons dropped 5.99% to Rs 52.60 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 9.38 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 32.86% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 355.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 7.73 crore in Q2 FY26, down 48.50% from Rs 15.01 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 32.35% to Rs 349.35 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 165.90 crore, up 22.66% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 29.41 crore, down 0.77% YoY.