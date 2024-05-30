Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 6.12 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.40% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 20.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.125.1720.9420.2411.449.678.6014.870.630.431.402.690.450.220.751.760.310.180.521.25

