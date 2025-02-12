B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 47.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 9.00 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 47.04% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.009.01 0 OPM %-2.2218.53 -PBDT2.263.95 -43 PBT2.093.84 -46 NP1.522.87 -47
