Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 47.04% in the December 2024 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 47.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 9.00 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 47.04% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.009.01 0 OPM %-2.2218.53 -PBDT2.263.95 -43 PBT2.093.84 -46 NP1.522.87 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Forbes & Company consolidated net profit rises 141.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tera Software standalone net profit rises 91.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story