B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 47.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 47.04% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.009.01-2.2218.532.263.952.093.841.522.87

