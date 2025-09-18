B R Goyal Infra climbs after reporting strong order book position

B R Goyal Infrastructure rallied 3.30% to Rs 158.05 after the company reported an order book of Rs 1,442.93 crore as of 31st August 2025, reflecting healthy inflows across multiple segments.

During the period from April 1, 2025 to August 31, 2025, the company received new work orders worth Rs 434.30 crore across roads, buildings, toll collection contracts, and waste water treatment projects. During the same period it has executed projects worth Rs 266 crore, a sharp increase of nearly 28% compared to Rs 208.13 crore executed in the period April 1, 2024 to August 31, 2024. This strong year-on-year growth reflects the companys superior execution capabilities and efficient project management.

With an unexecuted order book of Rs 1,442.93 crore as of 31 August 2025, the company said it has strong revenue visibility for the next 6 to 24 months.

The unexecuted order book, as of 31 August 2025, comprises EPC road projects worth Rs 882.79 crore, toll collection contracts worth Rs 293.37 crore, EPC waste water treatment projects worth Rs 164.34 crore, and EPC building projects worth Rs 102.43 crore. The companys current market capitalization stands at Rs 375.24 crore. B R Goyal Infrastructure specializes in the construction and development of infrastructure projects like roads, highways, bridges, and buildings. The company also helps to provide EPC services to third parties by offering them the construction of roads & highways, commercial complexes, industrial parks, housing projects, and HAM projects. On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit advanced 15.1% to Rs 25.18 crore on a 13.4% decline in revenue to Rs 509.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.