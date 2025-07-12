Prataap Snacks fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 31 July 2025

Prataap Snacks has fixed 31 July 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Members to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The payment of such dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the AGM, shall be distributed amongst them, on or before 01 September 2025.

